Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

SONY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Sony Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sony Group

Sony Group Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01. Sony Group has a 1-year low of $79.62 and a 1-year high of $100.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.