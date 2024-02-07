Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Southern California Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Southern California Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.44 per share.

Get Southern California Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Southern California Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAL opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. Southern California Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern California Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Southern California Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About Southern California Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern California Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern California Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.