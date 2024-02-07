Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,922 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CM. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.6623 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

