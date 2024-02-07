Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of Genesis Energy worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 234,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 81,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesis Energy

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 5,264 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $60,062.24. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,982.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of GEL stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

