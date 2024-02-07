Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 290.91%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

