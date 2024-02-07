Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $527,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.57.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

TPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.59.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

