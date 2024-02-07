Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $720,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Brookfield by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Stock Up 2.9 %
NYSE:BN opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.23.
Brookfield Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -933.02%.
Insider Transactions at Brookfield
In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.25 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield
Brookfield Profile
Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Ulta Beauty set for a breakout to new highs
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.