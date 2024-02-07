Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $720,000 Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Brookfield by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Brookfield by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Brookfield by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:BN opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.23.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -933.02%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,158,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.25 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.