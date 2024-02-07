Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,342 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.98 and a 1 year high of $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

