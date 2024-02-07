Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of O stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $67.89.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

View Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.