Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $971,000 Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

