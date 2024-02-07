Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $43.71.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

