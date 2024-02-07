Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,933,000. Florin Court Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,875,000 after purchasing an additional 108,865 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

