Sowell Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,489,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 759.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,053,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,860 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 897.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,822,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 126.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,885,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile



The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

