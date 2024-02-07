Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 71.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,548 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

SYY opened at $80.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

View Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.