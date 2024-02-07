Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 19,888 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 65.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,888 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 161,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $83.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.67. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

