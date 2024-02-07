Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 9,766 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,766 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Ares Capital by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

ARCC stock opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

