S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock traded up $7.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.45. The company had a trading volume of 954,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,506. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $435.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.00.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.