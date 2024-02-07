S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Hits New 12-Month High at $460.47

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $460.47 and last traded at $454.92, with a volume of 122950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $453.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $435.97 and a 200-day moving average of $401.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

