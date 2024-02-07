SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.60

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 1095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 518,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 148,041 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 183,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 171,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 35.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 36,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

