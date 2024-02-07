SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,720,000 after buying an additional 99,071 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 110,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

