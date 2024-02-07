Spire Wealth Management Acquires 28,293 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 635.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,293 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,221,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 229,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,556,000. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $42.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.