Spire Wealth Management Grows Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,954 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management's holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 133.3% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

