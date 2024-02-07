Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $280.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

SPOT stock opened at $231.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $114.64 and a 52 week high of $248.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,581.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 47,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

