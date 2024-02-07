Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SQSP shares. JMP Securities upgraded Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O'connor sold 1,566 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $44,270.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 59,935 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,960,473.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,588,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,373,816.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,467,027 shares of company stock valued at $191,232,016. Company insiders own 47.14% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. Quarry LP bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQSP opened at $31.23 on Friday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $257.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

