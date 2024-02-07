Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.36% of Standard Motor Products worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 145.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Trading Up 1.3 %

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $881.80 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Motor Products

In other Standard Motor Products news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,968.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $63,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,616.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $43,308.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,968.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,652 shares of company stock worth $300,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

