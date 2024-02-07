Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 69.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 60,933 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,354,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,275. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.68. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 60.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

