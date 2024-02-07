Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.070-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5 billion-$39.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.3 billion.
Starbucks Trading Up 3.4 %
SBUX opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day moving average is $96.68. The stock has a market cap of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.
SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.43.
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in Starbucks by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 510 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
