Status Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.49 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Status has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $145.54 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0376 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00016241 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00015360 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,637.44 or 1.00023439 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010965 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00196886 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03685399 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $2,501,976.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.