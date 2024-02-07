STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STE. KeyCorp began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:STE traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.89. The stock had a trading volume of 257,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,288. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.62 and its 200 day moving average is $218.42. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

