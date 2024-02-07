StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.74 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

