StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2024

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 1.4 %

GigaMedia stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

