StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Key Tronic
Key Tronic Price Performance
Institutional Trading of Key Tronic
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,210 shares during the last quarter.
About Key Tronic
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Key Tronic
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.