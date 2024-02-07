StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Key Tronic from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,210 shares during the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

