StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $4.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 233,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

