StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Ark Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $14.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ark Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.