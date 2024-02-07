StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
