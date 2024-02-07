StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MARK stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Remark has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remark

Remark Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Remark by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Remark in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Remark by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 630,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 65,460 shares during the last quarter. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

