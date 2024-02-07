Strat Aero (LON:AERO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Strat Aero Plc (LON:AERO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Strat Aero shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 835,045 shares.
Strat Aero Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.15.
About Strat Aero
Strat Aero Plc develops, markets, and sells training programs and software to the aviation industry in United States, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers survey and inspection services using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as ground-and water-based survey equipment; professional training solutions for commercial and public sector clients; and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.
