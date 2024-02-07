Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $14.47

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.47, but opened at $15.36. Sunrun shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 2,929,275 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,073 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $74,250.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,396,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,456,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,873 shares of company stock worth $3,905,991 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $251,136,000 after buying an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,696 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,589,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

