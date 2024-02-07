Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.18). Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$701.33 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPB. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James downgraded Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

Superior Plus Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.26 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.05 and a 1 year high of C$11.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41.

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 342.86%.

About Superior Plus



Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

See Also

