Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C($0.18). Superior Plus had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of C$531.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$701.33 million.
Superior Plus Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Superior Plus stock opened at C$9.26 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$9.05 and a 1 year high of C$11.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.91. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41.
Superior Plus Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is presently 342.86%.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).
