Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.01

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.01 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.10 ($0.11), with a volume of 1480261 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.40 ($0.12).

Surface Transforms Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

About Surface Transforms

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

