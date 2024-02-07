Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $55,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $120.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average is $109.74. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STLD

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.