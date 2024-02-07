Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $62,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

