Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Invitation Homes worth $62,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $3,961,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 8.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 55,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 79.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,996,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after acquiring an additional 884,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.95.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

