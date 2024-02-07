Swiss National Bank Has $52.49 Million Stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 160.38% of Kellanova worth $52,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Kellanova by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.
Kellanova Stock Up 0.6 %
K opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $72.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $4,061,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,398,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,922,005.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,820,136. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.73.
Kellanova Company Profile
Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
