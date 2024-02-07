Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $65,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,283,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,203,000 after purchasing an additional 242,898 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $53.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

