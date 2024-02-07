Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 719,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $53,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,289,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock opened at $102.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

