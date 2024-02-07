Swiss National Bank Sells 142,100 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,157,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $67,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 128.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 89,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,688 shares of company stock worth $2,911,068 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 120.45%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.