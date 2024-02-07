Swiss National Bank Sells 338,300 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,436,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Coterra Energy worth $65,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the second quarter worth about $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.