Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $70,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.