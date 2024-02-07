Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $63,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 342,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,451,000 after purchasing an additional 158,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $502.00 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.02 and a 52-week high of $556.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $436.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

