Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 million, a P/E ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 0.97.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
