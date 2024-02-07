Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 million, a P/E ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $8,471,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the second quarter worth about $7,582,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

